14 Healthy Summer Snacks to Treat Yourself With All Season Long

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summertime and the snacking is easy.

Is there anything better than lounging in the hot sun with a refreshing drink in one hand and a satisfying treat in the other? Actually, yes, there is: Finding snacks that are just as nutritious as they are delicious. In honor of the first official days of the summer season, we've rounded up our list of the newest and tastiest drinks and food products you need to add to your grocery list ASAP, including the crackers we truly can't stop devouring and the chocolate bar you can eat before a workout. Yes, dreams really do come true.

So whether you're always in the mood for something sweet—think not-that-bad-for-you candy or a nostalgic bowl of cereal—or live to satisfy your savory cravings because sometimes a bag of chips really is all that and a bag of chips, we've got you covered.