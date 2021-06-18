Kylie Jenner Reveals Why Travis Scott Was Never Really on KUWTK

Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous people in the world, but she isn't afraid to keep certain aspects of her life private.
During part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired tonight, June 17 on E!, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul opened up about why she kept her relationship with Travis Scott and her pregnancy private. In regard to her relationship, the lip kit entrepreneur revealed that she let the "SICKO MODE" rapper decide if he wanted to be filmed for the show.
"I don't know," Kylie told host Andy Cohen about Travis' limited presence on KUWTK. "I guess, sometimes, he didn't want to be filmed. I never pressured him to be on the show."
This isn't necessarily surprising as, in recent years, the 23-year-old businesswoman has kept her private life private. Most recently, after a family outing to the 2021 Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 in New York City, fans wondered if Kylie and Travis, who decided to take some space in October 2019, had officially gotten back together since he called out his "wifey" on stage.
A source close to the family shared with E! News that the duo "still have separate houses and are not living together, but they are romantic again and seem very happy with the direction they are headed."
Kylie certainly knows how to keep us wondering. We mean, who could forget when the E! personality stepped away from the limelight during her pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster?
On choosing to keep her pregnancy a secret, the KUWTK star noted at the reunion that she had already shared so much of her life with the world. Her age—20 at the time time—was a factor as well.
"I was also really young when I got pregnant and it was just a lot for me personally," she explained. "I didn't know how I would bring that to the public too and have, you know, everyone's opinions. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself."
While the rest of the world may've been in the dark, Khloe Kardashian revealed it wasn't a secret among Kylie's family and friends, saying, "Like, it was very joyous in our private life."
Supporting this sentiment, Kendall Jenner called it the "greatest decision" her little sister could've made. In fact, the supermodel even theorized that Kylie having peace during her pregnancy is why 3-year-old Stormi is "amazing" and "beautiful."
If that doesn't choke you up, we don't know what will!
