How Zoë Kravitz “Completely Convinced” Channing Tatum to Stop Wearing Crocs

Watch : Channing Tatum Is "A--hole Naked" in Jaw-Dropping Selfie

Friends don't let their friends...rock a pair of Crocs? That was the case for Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

The two A-list actors are teaming up for an upcoming movie called Pussy Island, which will serve as Kravitz' directorial debut and and it sounds like she's giving out more than acting advice! As Tatum told Deadline, Kravitz had a fashion tip for him upon their first meeting.

"When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it," Tatum explained. "She completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore."

When Kravitz jokingly insisted that she was only trying to be a good friend, Tatum playfully shot back, "I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, ‘You can't ever do that again.' And I said, ‘OK, fine.'"