Mischa Barton Recalls Being a "Strange Sex Symbol" at 13 Years Old

Watch : Why Mischa Barton REALLY Left "The O.C."

Opening up about her fiery O.C. exit was only the beginning. Now Mischa Barton is sharing every last uncomfortable truth about growing up as a child star in the '90s and early '00s.

In a personal essay for Harper's Bazaar U.K., the 35-year-old actress revealed that the past year of quarantine, "has brought a fresh life perspective and prompted me to reflect upon the trauma I have been so scared to speak out about for many years."

Chief among them, the fact that she felt sexualized even as a young actress. "The truth is that sexuality has always been a component of my career," Barton wrote. "Don't get me wrong, I loved being an actress and my work on stage. I felt very grown-up, proud of my work and really committed myself to it, but I was still just a child."

The London-born, New York-raised actress made her onscreen acting debut at age 9 on a 1995 episode of All My Children. Her movie debut, Lawn Dogs, a fantasy drama that dealt with themes of child molestation, was released just two years later.

Barton wrote in her essay that "while the crew did everything to ensure that I wasn't exposed to the realities of what all that meant, when I did press for the film, it became clear that it was very mature content."