Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Katie Holmes Sends Heartfelt Message to Ex Emilio Vitolo Jr. One Month After Split

Katie Holmes shared a loving Instagram message to ex Emilio Vitolo Jr. on June 8, just about month after the pair ended their relationship of less than a year.

Katie Holmes doesn't want to wait for her life to be over before she supports ex Emilio Vitolo Jr

The 42-year-old Dawson's Creek alum took to Instagram on the evening of Tuesday, June 8 to share a congratulatory message just before his short film was set to debut at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. She also included a carousel of stills from the film, Almost a Year, which counts Katie as a producer, while Emilio, 33, is among the cast members.

"ALMOST A YEAR @tribecafilmfestival," she wrote, adding hearts and prayer-hands emojis. "I am so excited for the start of the @tribecafilmfestival today!!!!! I am so honored to have been a part of the making of ALMOST A YEAR which is premiering at #Tribeca2021 as part of #TribecaAtHome tickets and more details on the @Tribeca [website]."

Katie continued, "Congratulations to the very talented and amazing cast @eveclindley @emiliovitolo @lilmitz_ and director @jamiesonbaker." She added a number of emojis, including a champagne bottle. 

The Truth About Katie Holmes' Dating Life

For his part, Emilio responded in the comments section with six heart-eyes emojis. 

On May 13, multiple media outlets reported that Katie and the New York City-based restaurateur and actor had called it quits about two weeks prior after dating for less than a year. The pair first made their relationship official when they were spotted kissing passionately during a Manhattan dinner date in September 2020. 

The Jack and Jill actress, who is known for being private about her personal life and has not commented publicly about the breakup, co-parents 15-year-old Suri Cruise with ex Tom Cruise. She previously dated Jamie Foxx for a number of years before they ended things in 2019.

