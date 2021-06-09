Khloe Kardashian Slams "Weirdo" Who Called Her Kanye West Birthday Tribute "Uncalled For"

Watch : Kim Kardashian Says She'll Love Kanye West "For Life" in B-day Post

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be going through a divorce, but that doesn't mean Khloe Kardashian can't wish her brother-in-law a happy birthday.

Khloe gave Kanye a birthday shout-out on Tuesday, June 8, writing on Instagram that the rapper is her "brother for life." She added, "Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

Many applauded the Good American co-founder for displaying kindness towards her sister's ex, but one critic wasn't too happy with the birthday message. They replied to Kim's comment of a red balloon emoji, "Im sorry Kim. The whole 'brother for life' thing is too petty for me. Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that."

The person continued, "Your divorce was so hard on you even the picture is uncalled for. There is so many other pictures. Google could of been her friend. This wasn't cute but im glad your being strong through it all."