See the First Look of Jensen Ackles' Character on The Boys

This is a super first look.
On Monday, June 7, Jensen Ackles took to Instagram to reveal his costume for season three of The Boys. In the new images, Jensen is seen wearing a dark green super suit covered in patriotic stars. And, thanks to the shield, the Supernatural alum's character, named Soldier Boy, is reminiscent of Marvel's Captain America.
Now, is the character anything like Cap? Well, since Homelander (Antony Starr) is essentially a hybrid of Superman and Captain America with sociopathic tendencies, we'll wait for season three to premiere before we make any assumptions.
Alongside the new pics, Jensen wrote, "My idea of a camouflage banana hammock got overruled. And I'm glad it did. I love this suit." Co-star Jack Quaid supported the sneak peek by leaving four clapping emojis in the comments.
Prior to the June 7 reveal, the 43-year-old actor teased his costume by sharing a close-up look of the shield. Next to the pic, he shared, "Every dent, every scratch, every mark tells a story. A story that ends with me, winning."
This update comes almost a month after Jensen shared a behind-the-scenes pic from the set of The Boys season three. In the post, Jensen sported a scruffy beard and posed in front of his trailer, which read "Soldier Boy." For the caption, he simply penned, "Just another day at the 'NEW' office. Happy taco Tuesday, folks. @theboystv #SoldierBoy"
Back in August 2020, Jensen confirmed he was joining season three by uploading a video of himself catching The Boys comic book, which inspired the series, and looking it over. At the end, a title card flashed, "The Boys season 3."
He also captioned the video, "I keep wondering what I'll do....when @cw_supernatural finally ends this year. Then it hit me."
As we mentioned, Jensen is playing Soldier Boy, who, according to Variety, is the original superhero. In addition to Jensen, Antony and Jack, The Boys stars Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capon and more.
Seasons one and two of The Boys are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.