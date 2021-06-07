Relive the Most Iconic KUWTK Moments Ever Before the Series Finale

Out with a bang.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians revolutionized reality TV and pop culture as a whole ever since its premiere back in 2007. The iconic E! series concludes its 20-season run this Thursday, June 10.
Kim Kardashian announced the news in September 2020: "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the Instagram post stated. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."
Despite the show's ending, KUWTK fans will have some pretty iconic memories to cherish forever.
Fans witnessed multiple marriages and births of babies, cried at every breakup, laughed at Scott Disick's Todd Kraines pranks and mourned the loss of Kim's diamond earring in Bora Bora (don't worry, she eventually found it). Even Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim K. all welcomed children the same year! The "triplet" cousins are BFFs today and only prove that the next generation of Kardashian-Jenner-Disicks are ready to take over.
In honor of the series finale this Thursday, let's take a look back on some of the most iconic moments in the KUWTK franchise history. And don't miss the upcoming KUWTK reunion to hear Kim, Khloe and Kourtney recount their favorite memories from the past 20 seasons.