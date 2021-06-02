Pink and Carey Hart Share Never-Before-Seen Photos of Daughter Willow on Her 10th Birthday

Get the party started…for Willow Sage Hart's birthday!
Pink and Carey Hart's daughter turned 10 years old on June 2, and the proud parents celebrated the major milestone by posting messages on Instagram.
Pink, for instance, shared a photo of herself dancing with her firstborn in a concert hall as the child rode around on a hoverboard. "My dear one. Little tree. Thank you," the 41-year-old singer wrote. "Happy Birthday. #ThisIsTen #ADecadeofLove."
As for Carey, he uploaded a series of throwbacks from over the years. The sweet snapshots showed the daddy-daughter duo riding their bikes along the track, enjoying a pool day when she was a baby and more.
"The love of my life. My #1," the former motocross pro, 45, wrote. "The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father. Happy 10th Willow. You are growing up way to [sic] fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can't wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you."
For years, fans have watched Pink and Carey share several unforgettable moments with Willow and their 4-year-old son James Moon Hart. Who could forget when Pink delivered a powerful message to her daughter while accepting the 2017 MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award? Or, her family members' cameos in her music videos?
And Willow is already following in her mom's famous footsteps. Earlier this year, Pink and Willow released their song "Cover Me In Sunshine," and they performed an amazing acrobatic routine to the track at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
Pink spoke about how much she loves being a mom during a May interview with Today. "It surprised me. I didn't really want to be a mom. I didn't not not want to be a mom, but it just wasn't sort of on my list of to-dos," she said. "I had Willow and, man, that saying of watching your heart go walking outside of your body, it's truly how it feels."