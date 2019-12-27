Pink’s Son Jameson Has the Sweetest Wish On His 3rd Birthday

Let's get the party started!

Pink celebrated her son Jameson Hart's 3rd birthday on Thursday with tons of love, singing and basketball. Taking to Instagram to give her baby boy a b-day shout-out, the "What About Us" singer, who is also mom to daughter Willow Hart, 8, shared a sweet picture of her three-year-old today and one from when he was just a little nug.

"You and willow have been bickering all morning, and I wouldn't have it any other way," Pink wrote. "You bring so much light to the world, my boy. Thank you. Happy birthday." Husband Carey Hart chimed in, commenting, "You cooked a good one, baby!"

Keeping the birthday fun going, the "Just Give Me A Reason" singer posted a video from Jameson's celebrations. Holding a delicious chocolate cake, she and her family sang "Happy Birthday" to the little guy. To make the moment even more adorable, Jameson told his mom his wish before blowing out his candles: "I wish I could be a basketball player." She captioned the post, "Well apparently he likes basketball happy bday looney tune."