Why Sophia Bush Claims She and Others Were Controlled and Manipulated on One Tree Hill Set

Sophia Bush is looking back at her time on One Tree Hill.

The 38-year-old star, who played Brooke Davis on the hit television series for nine seasons, recently opened up about the treatment she experienced on the show during an interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast on Friday, May 28.

At the time of filming, Sophia was in her early 20s. However, she portrayed a high school student in the series. Because of this dynamic, she explained, "It was weird because, in some ways, we were treated like adults."

"Looking back on it, we can see the ways in which we were fetishized and we had this lens of adultification put over us with this idea that we were supposed to know everything and have answers, and be, ultimately, professional," she continued. "When we didn't even know what the technical terms were. It was like, 'Get on your mark!' And you're like, 'What are you talking about? What is a mark?'"