Rachel Bilson Apologizes to The O.C. Co-Star and Director Tate Donovan for Being an "A--hole"

Burying the hatchet...

It's no secret that Tate Donovan has been outspoken about what it was like to work with the younger cast members of The O.C. However, it appears the 57-year-old star is ready to make amends.

On Tuesday, May 25, The O.C. director had a sweet heart-to-heart with Rachel Bilson when discussing their time on the beloved Fox series. During an appearance on Rachel and Melinda Clarke's Welcome to the O.C., Bitches podcast, the actor opened up about his past behavior.

At first, he recalled turning down multiple offers to appear in a Magnum P.I. reunion episode since he was featured in the original series in the '80s. In fact, he explained that he even told the star of the show, Tom Selleck, that he couldn't participate because he was "a film actor now."

"Can you believe that? To Tom Selleck himself. I turned down," Tate said in disbelief. "I look back on that like, 'I'm such an a--hole. I never got the chance to tell Tom Selleck how much of an idiot I was."