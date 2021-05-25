Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Scott Disick for His Birthday Celebration

Watch : Why Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are "Barely Talking"

Kourtney Kardashian is helping ex Scott Disick celebrate his special day.

Scott turns 38 on Wednesday, May 26, and a bunch of his famous friends joined the Keeping Up With Kardashians mainstay to celebrate at a star-studded birthday bash on May 24.

Among those taking part in the festivities was Kourtney, who shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with the entrepreneur. The 42-year-old Poosh founder posted footage to her Instagram Story of herself chatting with singer Sia at the shindig.

Also in attendance were Kourtney's sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, along with Scott's current girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin. During the event, the 19-year-old model shared a photo to social media of her meal, courtesy of chicken establishment Raising Cane's.

Kourtney's presence at the party is notable, as a source told E! Online exclusively earlier this month that things had gotten "tense" between the former couple and that they were "barely speaking" at the time.