Blake Lee Reveals Which IRL Serial Killer Inspired the Cruel Summer Kidnapper

A villain you wouldn't expect.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Blake Lee opened up about his villainous character on the new Freeform hit, Cruel Summer. For those who've yet to tune into the popular new drama, the show takes place during the summers of 1993, 1994 and 1995. What's so interesting about those summers? Well, they include the kidnapping of popular girl Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), her return and the accusation that nerdy-girl-turned-queen-bee Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) may've known about Kate's whereabouts the whole time.

While the Parks and Recreation alum made it clear he loved working on the teen thriller, calling it an "awesome working experience," he also revealed that playing vice principal turned kidnapper Martin Harris was pretty emotionally draining.

"We were dealing with really, really serious subject matters and so, you know, it was really heavy at times," he told E! News. "It was exhausting at times. It was very emotional. Olivia Holt, who I do most of my stuff with on the show, was an amazing scene partner."