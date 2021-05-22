Billboard Music AwardsLady GagaRoyal FamilyBOTCHEDWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jennifer Lawrence and Her Husband Cooke Maroney Twin in Rare Outing Together

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney looked like they planned matching outfits while out walking in New York City. Scroll to see the pic.

Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Freaks Over Bennifer Montana Trip

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney were spotted twinning in New York City. 

The couple, who got married in 2019, were captured by photographers this week wearing matching white shirts (Jennifer showed off a bit more midriff) while walking around SoHo following their lunch date. Cooke, an art gallery director at Manhattan's Gladstone 64, was seen holding a shopping bag in one hand as he linked his other arm with Jennifer's. 

The Hunger Games star was first spotted in public with her now-husband in 2018. More than one year later, the two said "I do" in a Rhode Island ceremony in front of celebs like Kris JennerAshley OlsenNicole Richie and Cameron Diaz. While Jennifer and Cooke have kept their romance pretty low-key, Jennifer did talk about what she wanted in a partner in 2015. 

"I can't wait to be married," she told Vogue at the time. "I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f--k it up."

While Jennifer has been pretty chill about her own relationship, she absolutely freaked out when she heard about a potential reunion between two other stars: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner shared the surprising update during her appearance on The Bitch Bible podcast.

BACKGRID

"Breaking f--king news," the American Hustle actress exclaimed. "Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They're in Montana. They are on vacation with each other right now."

 

It seems that this star is just as excited by Bennifer's cute couple moment as her fans are of cute moments with her and Cooke.

