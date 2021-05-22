YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger Pregnant With Twins After Miscarriage

Colleen Ballinger has two little ones on the way.
The YouTube personality, who created her theater-obsessed alter-ego Miranda Sings in 2008 and later played her in the 2016 Netflix series Haters Back Off!, took to her YouTube channel on May 21 to announce that she is pregnant with twins. The news comes several months after she shared with fans that she had a miscarriage earlier this year.
The discovery, Colleen told fans, came after she woke up to unexpected bleeding—which was one of the signs of her miscarriage. "It really freaked me out and I was confident that it was happening again," the content creator explained.
Colleen, who shares her son Flynn, 2, with her husband Eric Stocklin, said she learned she was expecting twins at the doctor's appointment to address the issue.
"It was such whiplash of the emotions in the brain. I can't even explain to you how crazy that experience was," she said. "I don't think I heard a word she said after she said I was having twins."
Colleen took to Instagram to share her excitement, too. She filled fans in on how Flynn was reacting to becoming a big brother.
"I can't believe I'm pregnant with TWINS," she wrote in the caption of a photo of Flynn kissing his mom's growing baby bump. "A lot of people have asked how Flynn reacted to the news. He is very excited and loves giving the babies kisses... but now he thinks everyone has a babies in their tummy. including himself. lol he's gonna be an incredible brother and i'm so grateful for all his cuddles and kisses when i'm feeling nauseous. (thanks @katiemoos for the incredible photos!)"
She also shared a photo of Flynn holding a framed photo of Colleen's ultrasound, along with the caption, "I'M HAVING TWINS!!! AAAAH! So excited for TWO babies!!! (...also terrified my body is gonna explode.)"