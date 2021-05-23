These Red Carpet Looks From the Billboard Music Awards Will Inspire You to Take Style Risks

Watch : 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

Step and repeat!

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will officially kick off on Sunday, May 23. Of course, music's biggest and brightest stars are expected to attend the highly anticipated event, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

But before our favorite celebrities push the envelope with daring and dazzling designs, we're taking a walk down fashion memory lane and swooning over the looks that made us say, "OMG!"

Prime example: Who could forget when Whitney Houston set the red carpet ablaze with her fiery crimson-colored jumpsuit in 1993. From the see-through material to the intricate beading and lace, her outfit was worthy of an award. On the heels of The Bodyguard soundtrack, the legendary singer would actually sweep the show with a whopping 11 wins that night.

For the 2019 event, Cardi B channeled Cher wearing an ab-bearing ensemble. Making it even more showstopping? The rapper's bright yellow Moschino design was embellished with both diamonds and colorful jewels.