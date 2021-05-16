Jake Paul Under Investigation in Puerto Rico Over Viral Video

Jake Paul had a run-in with the law in his new home of Puerto Rico.

Earlier this week, the controversial YouTuber posted a video of himself on Instagram riding in a motorized vehicle on the beach, which is currently not allowed in Puerto Rico to protect turtles nesting on the beach. Authorities saw the video and promptly took action.

Secretary of natural and environmental resources Rafael Marchargo said in a statement to E! News, "I have ordered an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of two motor vehicles on beaches that are presented to be in Puerto Rico. Some media have published today a video of the influencer Jake Paul in a motor vehicle on the beach, an activity that is prohibited, apart from law enforcement agencies."

He continued, "Although the video does not establish where or when it was carried out, the DNER reminds citizens that this type of activity is prohibited by law to protect the environment and the species that can nest or live on the beaches. Those who violate the law face fines and other penalties, if applicable."