Why Kendall Jenner Is "Not Proud" of Her Relationship With Social Media

As one of the most followed stars on social media, Kendall Jenner knows the world of posts, likes and comments all too well.

But, as many have come to learn about the digital world, she feels the addiction that unfortunately is one of social media's many detriments. "My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don't like and I'm not proud to say that," she said during a new episode of Vogue's Open Minded: Unpacking Anxiety series, "but I also feel like that's something that probably most of us can relate to."

Of course, social media—especially for celebrities—can be a double-edged sword because while it offers a vital tool for promotion, the platforms can also wreak havoc on one's mental health. "I don't like that I feel the need to have social media in the first place," Jenner said. "There really is no escaping it."