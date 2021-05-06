Kendall Jenner Has a Response for Those Who Question Her Struggle With Anxiety

As Kendall Jenner put it, "I'm still a human being at the end of the day"—a human being with anxiety.

In the debut episode of Vogue's digital series, Open-Minded: Unpacking Anxiety, the 25-year-old supermodel did just that with clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula. During the video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reflected on the battle with anxiety and hypochondria she's dealt with from a young age and the physical manifestations of her struggle over time, including having shortness of breath and numbness.

"I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way," she said. "I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I'm dying."

While she endures this personal battle, Jenner knows not everyone is going to be sympathetic. "There is going to be those people that say, 'Oh, okay, what does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?' and I'll never sit here and say that I'm not fortunate. I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle. I'm a very blessed girl."