Hannah Brown Reveals Why She Had to Delete Her DMs to Taylor Swift

Swiftie Hannah Brown knows how to get rid of receipts.

In a new video on the former Bachelorette star's YouTube channel, Hannah played "Never Have I Ever" with her boyfriend Adam Woolard, 33, who she was first spotted out with in January. During the game, Hannah, 26, admitted that while she didn't make it a habit to slide into the DMs of the guys she was interested in, her favorite pop star's DMs were another story.

"It's usually girls that I'm like, obsessed with. Like Taylor Swift," Hannah, who was previously engaged to Bachelor Nation's Jed Wyatt, shared. "Oh my God, if she saw the messages. I had to go back and like, take away some of my messages I sent her."

Fortunately, Hannah wasn't the only person in the room to have gushed over a celebrity on Instagram. Adam admitted he DMed his favorite singer, Billie Eilish. When Hannah pointed out that Billie is "young" (she's 19) Adam clarified that it wasn't in a "weird, sexual way."