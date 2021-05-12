Grimes Hospitalized for Suffering Panic Attack Days After SNL Cameo

Watch : Elon Musk's Must-See Moments On "Saturday Night Live"

Grimes is including her fans on her mental health journey.

On Tuesday, May 11, the 33-year-old-singer shared to Instagram that she had ended up in the hospital on May 10 after suffering a panic attack.

Her post included a pair of photos of herself posing with Miley Cyrus while backstage at Saturday Night Live for the May 8 episode. Miley was the musical guest of the installment hosted by Grimes' longtime boyfriend, Elon Musk, and Grimes herself had a few lines during a cameo as Princess Peach in a Nintendo-themed sketch.

"Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it's a good time to start therapy [three expressionless-face emojis]," Grimes wrote. "But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill!"

The performer added praise for Elon, whose choice as host was a polarizing one for fans of the long-running NBC comedy series.