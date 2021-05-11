Usher to Host 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Plus More Star-Studded Details Revealed

Watch : Usher Announces Birth of His Daughter

It's Usher baby!

The R&B superstar has signed on to host this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, taking place Thursday, May 27 and airing live on FOX. Not only is Usher emceeing the annual ceremony, but he joins a star-studded lineup of performers you won't want to miss.

On Tuesday, May 11, iHeartRadio announced the show will feature performances from The Weeknd with Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars with Anderson .Paak, Dan + Shay and Doja Cat. Music lovers can also look forward to appearances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich and twenty one pilots.

"I'm excited to be hosting and performing during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards," Usher marveled in a press release. "This year's show includes an incredible lineup of exceptionally talented artists. It's going to be a great time!"

That's not all, though! Music legend Elton John will be honored with the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award. Coldplay's Chris Martin and Lil Nas X will present Elton with the accolade, in addition to a tribute a performance celebrating his impact on the world.