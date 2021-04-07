iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 Journey

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are back!

After the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's in-person ceremony, iHeartRadio has unveiled the complete list of nominations for the 2021 show, which will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27. FOX will broadcast the iHeartRadio Music Awards at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Notable nominees include Megan Thee Stallion, who scored eight nominations, followed by Harry Styles with seven nods, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande with six, and Justin Bieber with five. Dua Lipa, BTS, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and Taylor Swift also nabbed multiple nominations.

Starting today through May 19, music lovers will be able to cast their vote in categories like Best Fan Army, Best Music Video and the inaugural TikTok Bop of the Year Award by using category and nominee hashtags on Twitter or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

So what are you waiting for? Check out the full list of iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees below!