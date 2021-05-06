Why the Set of Something Borrowed Was Such a Hotbed of Romance and 18 More Film Secrets

Who knew that such a f--ked up love story could be so romantic?
Because while the plot of Something Borrowed isn't exactly the stuff of conventional fairytales—girl meets boy, girl's best friend falls for boy, girl realizes on the eve of her BFF's wedding that maybe she was in love with boy this whole time—there was certainly some magic in the air on the New York City set.
"You know, a lot of us got engaged during that shoot," director Luke Greenfield reflected to E! News in an exclusive chat. "And I was one of them."
Indeed, by the time the star-studded, delightful rom-com—based on Emily Giffin's bestselling novel—hit theaters on May 6, 2011, Ginnifer Goodwin (the aforementioned girl, buttoned-up people pleaser Rachel) was set to wed actor Joey Kern (though their split would be announced within days, making way for her real life fairytale), Kate Hudson (her life-of-every-party best friend Darcy) was engaged to Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy and expecting their now-9-year-old son Bingham and John Krasinski (Rachel's sardonic best friend Ethan) had wed Emily Blunt at George Clooney's Italian villa.
As for Greenfield, he proposed to actress Sarah Baldwin, who had a part in the film, "right after the shoot," he shared, Baldwin returning to Manhattan's upscale Amsale boutique to pick out her dress, the same spot where Darcy selected a $12,900 drop-waist stunner.
When the couple wed in Cabo San Lucas, Colin Egglesfield (who played sexy lawyer Dex, Darcy and Rachel's shared love interest) was on the guest list, as was Molly Smith, who helmed the project with producing partner Hilary Swank. "It was an amazing time," Egglesfield raved to E! "That was a fairytale wedding."
So, yeah, the whole experience was "kind of a love-fest," agreed Greenfield. Including amongst the cast, who bonded during the 2010 shoot that took them from NYC to the Hamptons. Filming at their rented beachfront mansion in Amagansett was a bit like summer camp, said Egglesfield. "I was like, please, I never want this to end. I am in heaven." (Though he does have one small gripe with Krasinski—more on that later.)
Reflecting on that blissful summer more than a decade later, the Chicago-bred actor, director Greenfield and author Giffin celebrate the flick's anniversary by letting E! News in on all the fun.