Princess Charlotte Turns 6: All About Her Cute Birthday Fashion Look

Royally adorable!
Princess Charlotte is officially the cutest birthday girl, as she turned 6 on Sunday, May 2. While it's unknown how the mini royal will celebrate her special day, her parents—Prince William and Kate Middleton— kicked things off by sharing a precious new portrait of their daughter.
In the sweet snapshot, which was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge (no less!), Princess Charlotte flashed a huge smile and posed at their family country home of Anmer Hall, Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate, in Norfolk.
To mark the special occasion, the little one wore a charming collared blue dress with a pink floral pattern by Rachel Riley. The birthday girl's outfit featured darling details, like dainty pink front buttons, puffed sleeves and ric rac trimming.
According to eagle-eyed royal fans, Princess Charlotte wore this same style of dress, but in a blush-colored version back in 2019 when she and her loved ones visited the Chelsea flower show garden.
These days, the British royal family has had a lot to celebrate. Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked a major milestone in their relationship: 10 years of marriage!
"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," the couple captioned their post on the Kensington Palace Instagram on April 29. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."
The pair shared a rare glimpse into their family life with their three kids— Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3. In their short video clip, which was filmed by Will Warr and taken in Norfolk last fall, captures the whole gang laughing together and enjoying the outdoors.
At one point, the proud parents are adorably chasing after their little ones. Another heartwarming moment shows the family roasting marshmallows by the fire.
All in all, it was too sweet for words!