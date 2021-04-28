Hannah Ann Sluss Shares Her 17 Amazon Kitchen Essentials

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Some people say not to go into a grocery store if you're hungry, that same warning also applies to Hannah Ann Sluss's Instagram videos. She is always cooking something that looks so delicious. Looking at those meals, it's hard not to think "I wish I was invited" or "I wonder if I can make that too." Thankfully, The Bachelor alum is all about making dishes that are "easy and affordable," which she mentioned during a recent Amazon Live session.

Despite how perfect everything looks on her Instagram page, she insisted, "I mess up on a weekly basis, but it's not something you always show, like 'hey, I burned the cookies tonight,' but it happens!" She's all about embracing those mishaps and learning from them in addition to using affordable products that make her life easier. Above all else, Hannah Ann believes "every item in your kitchen should have multiple uses," like the cutting board that she uses as a charcuterie display, the strainer with an attached bowl, and the cooking pans that are so stunning that you might as well use them as serving dishes.

Additionally, she considers her electric can opener to be a "life changing" device. Aside from emphasizing the importance of functional kitchen tools, Hannah Ann loves to add some joy to her cooking experience with lots of pink items. She also shared how to make floral ice cubes with dried flowers that will have your friends thinking you hired a mixologist for your dinner party. If you want to channel Hannah Ann while you cook your next meal or host an event, check out her Amazon kitchen essentials below.