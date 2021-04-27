Why Women Kill Season Two Offers Up a Deadly Warning in New Teaser

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Why Women Kill is back and offering up a dark warning.

On Tuesday, April 27, Paramount+ released the first teaser for season two of Why Women Kill, which last aired in 2019 and will return June 3. And, as the new teaser below indicates, the sophomore season will be just as deadly as the first.

The just-released footage kicks off with a colorful garden. Yet, as the camera pans across the screen, sinister clues begin to pop up. First, there's a trowel seemingly covered in blood. As a monarch butterfly lands on a nearby flower, you can spot an ominous trickle of, you guessed it, blood.

Rounding out the subtly eerie teaser, an outline of a body can be seen thanks to some bright-colored flowers. Not to mention, the tagline warns, "Keep your secrets buried."

You don't have to ask us twice!

Why Women Kill is the latest project by TV writer and producer Marc Cherry, who is best known for creating Desperate Housewives.