The women? They'll kill again. E! News has learned CBS All Access is bringing Why Women Kill back for a second season.

Created by Desperate Housewives' Marc Cherry, Why Women Kill season one followed three different women in three different decades all living in the same house, all dealing with betrayals. Season one starred Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The cast also included Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola and Katie Finneran. The season one finale drops Thursday, Oct. 17.