Razzies 2021 "Winners" Include Sia, Maddie Ziegler and the Year 2020

And the award for worst movie of all time goes to...the year 2020.

Not officially. But the 2021 Razzies did bestow upon the last year, the start of the coronavirus pandemic, its annual special Governor's Award and declared 2020 "The Worst Calendar Year Ever!"

The annual Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, honor the worst in film from the previous year. The "winners" are typically announced on YouTube a day before the Oscars. Last year's Razzies were canceled due to the pandemic.

This year's presentation took place as scheduled, on Saturday, April 24. In addition to the year 2020, the "winners" included Sia and her controversial film directorial debut Music, which stars Maddie Ziegler and Kate Hudson, plus MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and his political film Absolute Proof as well as Republican politician Rudy Giulliani for his appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a movie that is also nominated for two 2021 Oscars at Sunday's ceremony.