How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Mastered the Art of Successful Co-Parenting

Not all exes partake in steamy photoshoots together and cherish their matching tattoos.
But Kylie Jenner proves time and time again that she and her former flame, Travis Scott, have the best relationship as co-parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. In fact, it seems they have this whole parenting thing down to a science.
In February, Travis gushed about what being a dad means to him, telling i-D, "Fatherhood influences my job... It's a major inspiration, you know what I'm saying? Especially Storm, she's just acting like a kid. She's always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast."
The same month, a source close to the stars told E! News that there was a chance Kylie and Travis would get back together, teasing that they're "still madly in love." The source said, "You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy."
So, where does their relationship stand today? A second source now tells E! News that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and rapper are keeping things platonic. The insider says they are simply "good friends" and have a "great co-parenting relationship," but nothing more.
Lately, Travis has been spending a lot of time at Kylie's house and the parents hang out with Stormi often, according to a third source close to Kylie.
"Kylie and Travis have a good thing going right now," says the third source. "Kylie wants Stormi to have both parents around and values the family time they have."
Though the former couple are just friends, it's obvious they adore their family of three. In October 2020—about one year after they split—Kylie revealed why her and Travis' tattoos still hold so much meaning to her, all these years later.
"When Travis and I first got together we got matching little butterfly tattoos," the reality star said in a YouTube video. "So a butterfly is just a symbol of our relationship and Stormi."
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.