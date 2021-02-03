Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are "Still Madly in Love" Two Years After Split

Watch : Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With a Dreamy Vacation

There's still hope for mom and dad!

One day after Stormi Webster turned 3 years old, an insider tells E! News her parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are open to reconciling in the future. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and "goosebumps" rapper still have deep feelings for each other.

A source close to the former couple exclusively tells us, "Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy."

The source explains that the pair have been "amazing co-parents" and are following a "great routine."

But that brings us to a more pressing question: Are they getting back together?

It hasn't happened yet, though the insider adds, "Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren't ruling out getting back together. They aren't putting pressure on the relationship right now."