Hilary Duff to Star in How I Met Your Father, a Sequel to HIMYM

Watch : Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

Well, it's no Lizzie McGuire revival, but it's something!

Hilary Duff is set to star in a sequel to How I Met Your Mother, but this time it's called How I Met Your Father, and it comes from a couple of very familiar teams: Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger of This Is Us and Love, Victor, and original HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. The show already has a straight-to-series order for 10 episodes at Hulu.

Duff will both produce and play Sophie, the new Ted Mosby. Here's the description from Hulu: "In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."