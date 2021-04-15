Keith Urban Shares the "Craziest" Story Behind His Collaboration With Taylor Swift

Watch : Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Gift From Beyonce After GRAMMYs Win

Keith Urban's trip the mall took a very swift turn in an unexpected direction.

In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the country star shared the "craziest" story behind his recent collaborations with Taylor Swift. "We were in Australia...so I'm at the shopping mall, doing my Christmas shopping, and I get a text from Taylor saying, ‘I've got these couple of songs I want you to sing on, do you want to hear them?'" Keith recalled on the April 15 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I said, ‘Sure.'"

"So she sends me the songs, I'm sitting in the food court at the shopping center, listening to these two unreleased Taylor Swift songs," he continued. "It was an unusual place to be hearing unreleased Taylor Swift music. But I loved the songs and luckily got to put a vocal on both of those."

As fans of the artists may know, Keith's vocals are on two tracks of Taylor's newly released album: "That's When" and "We Were Happy."