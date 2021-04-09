DMX Dead at 50: Gabrielle Union, LeBron James and More Stars Pay Tribute

Stars and fans are paying tribute to DMX.
The rapper, born Earl Simmons, passed away at the age of 50, his family announced in a statement on Friday, April 9. DMX had been on life support at White Plains Hospital in New York after suffering a heart attack on April 2. His loved ones noted he "passed away peacefully with family present."
"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," the statement read. "He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."
DMX rose to fame after the release of his 1998 debut album It's Dark and Hell Is Hot. Over the course of his career, he dropped several more albums—including Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, …And Then There Was X, The Great Depression and Grand Champ—all of which secured the no. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.
After news of DMX's passing broke, several stars took to social media to honor his legacy. Read their messages below.
Eve: "#mydog X I know that you are in the place of peace you deserve. I will be forever grateful to have known you. You were one of the most special people I have ever met. Full of Humour,talent,wisdom and love and most of all loyalty. This world has lost a REAL ONE but the heavens have gained an ANGEL. May you Rest #rip #dmx #ruffrydersfamily."
DJ Khaled: "BLESS UP THE ICON. DMX."
Ludacris: "The Impact That this Man made on The Culture is Unprecedented. I Have So Many Great Stories Of Hanging With X that I will truly Cherish for the Rest Of my Life. One of the Most Genuine & Passionate Human Beings I've ever had the pleasure of Sharing Memorable Time & Energy With. Rest In Peace Soldier."
Viola Davis: "RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones."
Tyrese: "We are forever indebted forever X can't believe it can't believe it rest in power X praying for your family and real loved ones who was with you everyday at this time.... Thank you for the inspiration thank you for introducing so many lost souls to The LORD JESUS CHRIST !!!!!! Rest in heaven X rest!!!!"
Gabrielle Union: "I was praying I wouldn't have to think about how to describe what you meant to me. We bonded over our shared love of dogs, cold beers, Golden Girls reruns, New Edition and adventures. From random nights of go-karting in the hills of Sherman Oaks to bowling to just sitting in your trailer laughing with @anthonyanderson talking 80s soul music. We had litter mate dogs that you bought at 4am on set in Long Beach. You got Pebbles and Bam Bam and I got my beloved Bubba (best dog to ever live) You introduced me to the @ruffryders and @therealswizzz who have always treated me like family over the last 20 plus years. You introduced me to the @defjam family that remains family to this day. You always made the time to look out for folks.. I am forever grateful for your joy, your laugh, your protection all these years and your hugs anytime I've seen you. You are 1 of 1. Rest in eternal peace my friend. Rest."
Lena Waithe: "You will always live on in our hearts. You meant so much to so many. Your posters adorned my walls. Your body dripping in fake blood in one of them. You were the most sensitive rapper I'd ever heard. Your prayers stuck with me. Your tears told us it was okay to cry. You showed us that we don't need water to grow: just sheer grit and determination and undying faith. Thank you for giving us so much of yourself for so long. Rest well, King. Love y'all. Let's continue to lift each other up."
LeBron James: "4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!!"
Def Jam Recordings: "Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl "DMX" Simmons. DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever."
Nas: "Gods Poet. I Love You."
Soulja Boy: "RIP DMX Folded handsPleading face."
DJ "Pauly D" DelVecchio: Ughhh RIP legend. RIP DMX Horrible News."
2 Chainz: "Just woke up to the terrible news. this chick from NYC moved to my apartments , like 9th/ maybe 10th grade and put me on X !!! I remember hanging out with him with Luda and how he enjoyed playing with remote control cars and airplanes !!! Long live X."
Jada Pinkett Smith: "DMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMX."
Charlie Puth: "I do feel like a piece of my childhood was lost today. I remember watching videos of DMX at Woodstock ‘99 and waking up every morning at 6am just so I could catch the music video to Party Up on MTV. There's a reason why his music still goes OFF today. Timeless. RIP DMX."
Justin Bieber: "Rest in paradise my brother. Your gift was so obvious to us all. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. You will be missed."
Busta Rhymes: "I hate this but I'm at peace with it because you are finally at peace King. I love you Eternally X. For infinity lifetimes I will forever love you Big bro. Rest Easy Beloved. Rest."
Big Boy: "DAMN!!!!!!! Rest well, X. Thank you for the music, the private convos, and our prayers together. You WILL be missed in the physical form."