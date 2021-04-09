Glee Cast Reunites After "Heartbreak" to Honor Naya Rivera at the GLAAD Media Awards

Watch : Naya Rivera's Dad Asks Fans to Leave Ryan Murphy Alone Amid Dispute

The Glee cast reunited to honor the late Naya Rivera as an "incredible" friend and mother at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday, April 8.

The event, which recognizes shows with accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community, paid tribute to Naya 10 years after her character, Santana Lopez, came out on Glee.

Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr., Lauren Potter, Becca Tobin, Alex Newell and more stars from the cast Zoomed together to share their favorite memories of Naya. The actress died at age 33 last summer after she accidentally drowned during a boating trip with her son, Josey Dorsey, now 5.

Superstar Demi Lovato was on hand to introduce the cast, which she was a part of from 2013 to 2014 to play Santana's girlfriend, Dani. Demi said she experienced a "heartbreak" after "losing my friend" last July.

The Dancing with the Devil singer said, "I will always cherish the chance I got to play Naya's girlfriend, Dani, on Glee." She said Naya's character was "groundbreaking for closeted queer girls, like I was at the time," adding, "Her ambition and accomplishments inspired Latina women all over the world."