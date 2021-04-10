Prince PhilipDMXKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Wait, These Stars Are Related?!

In honor of National Siblings Day, we're looking back at all of the celebrities you may have forgotten share a bloodline.

By Tierney Bricker Apr 10, 2021 11:00 AMTags
FamilyCelebritiesFeatures
Watch: Fans Just Realized Cameron Diaz Is Nicole Richie's Sister-in-Law

Where were you when you realized Elizabeth Olsen was the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen?

As noted OTCU (Olsen Twins Cinematic Universe) historians, we've known that fact for quite some time. But for some WandaVision fans, discovering that connection between the trio was mindblowing. And they are far from the first familial reveal to make people say, "Wait, whaaaaaa?" So in honor of National Siblings Day (April 10), we're looking back at all of the celebrities you may have forgotten have shared 23andMe data

Did you know Kate Middleton is actually part of the same family tree as two of Hollywood's most famous sister duos? Or that an iconic sitcom star is Jason Sudeikis' uncle? And how about that Lenny Kravitz gets a mini-family reunion every time he stops by Today?

Of course, we included some surprising sibling pairings too, which include Jonah Hill and a Game of Thrones star.

photos
Celeb Siblings You May Have Forgotten About

Let's revisit some celebrity fam connections, shall we? 

Getty Images
Ludacris & Monica

The rapper and Fast & Furious franchise star is cousins with the R&B singer thanks to her stepfather, Reverend Edward Best, who happens to be Luda's uncle.

Getty Images
Conan O'Brien & Denis Leary

The late-night host and the Rescue Me creator are third cousins.

Getty Images
Steven Spielberg & Jessica Capshaw

The onetime Grey's Anatomy doc has called the legendary director stepdad ever since he married her mom Kate Capshaw in 1991.

Getty Images
Elle King & Rob Schneider

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer is the SNL vet's daughter, born from his relationship with former model London King.

Getty Images
Yara Shahidi & Nas

The Grown-ish star calls the rapper her second cousin. She was even the flower girl in his 2005 wedding with now ex-wife Kelis!

Getty Images
Lea Thompson & Zoey Deutch

The star of The Politician is also the daughter of the Back to the Future icon.

Getty Images
Kiefer Sutherland & Sarah Sutherland

Not only did the Veep vet make a name for herself playing a famous daughter on the HBO comedy, but she's also a famous daughter in real life. The erstwhile Jack Bauer star is her father.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Phil & Lily Collins

Some Emily in Paris viewers were très shocked to discover Lily is the daughter of the English Grammy winner. 

Getty Images
Amy Schumer & Chuck Schumer

The comedian and the New York Senator are actually related, as he's the first cousin of her father.

Getty Images
Kate Middleton & Dakota and Elle Fanning

According to a 2014 People interview, a family historian from Ancestry.com claimed that the Fannings and the Duchess of Cambridge are all descendants of King Edward III, who ruled England from 1327 to 1377, making them very distant relatives—21st cousins, to be exact.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Jonah Hill & Beanie Feldstein

The actors are actually brother and sister!

Getty Images
Jason Sudeikis & George Wendt

The SNL alum calls the Cheers icon Uncle George whenever he seems him. At least, we assume he does.

John Shearer/Getty Images for AMC/Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Stephen & Frank Dillane

Yep, Game of Thrones' Stannis Baratheon is the real-life dad of Fear the Walking Dead's Nick Clark.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Danny Martindale/WireImage
Lily Allen & Sam Smith

The brunette beauty and the soulful "Stay With Me" crooner are third cousins. During a radio interview, Smith admitted that the pair have never met because their family is "huge."

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Liev & Pablo Schreiber

The Salt actor and the memorable Law & Order: SVU guest star are half-brothers.

Getty Images
Melissa & Jenny McCarthy

You may not have guessed but the Bridesmaids comedian and The View co-host are cousins.

Splash News
Daisy Lowe & Gavin Rossdale

The gorgeous British model is the eldest child of the Bush lead singer. The father and daugher first met when Lowe was 14 after she requested a paternity test. 

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Julia & Emma Roberts

The We're the Millers actress has the perfect mentor in the Pretty Woman star, who happens to be her auntie.

Getty Images
Lacey & David Schwimmer

Who knew the stunning Dancing With the Stars pro is second cousins with the Friends star?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Alexander & Stellan Skarsgård

The sexy True Blood vampire caught the acting bug from his dear old dad who stars in both The Avengers and Thor franchises.

J. Vespa/WireImage; Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic
Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, Nicolas Cage & Francis Ford Coppola

The Ghost Rider actor comes from an extremely talented family. One of his cousins directed The Bling Ring, the other starred in Saving Mr. Banks and his uncle directed The Godfather.

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage
Lily & Alfie Allen

The outspoken British singer is the older sister of the Game of Thrones star. She even wrote a song about him titled "Alfie."

 

Scott Wintrow/Getty Images
Brooke Shields & Glenn Close

The Damages star and the Lipstick Jungle actress are second cousins.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Shirley MacLaine & Warren Beatty

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty actress originally inspired her baby brother to get into show business.

Lester Cohen/WireImage.com
Rashida & Quincy Jones

The gorgeous Parks and Recreation actress is the daughter of the legendary music producer.

Splash News; Getty Images
Tom Cruise & William Mapother

The Lost actor has a very famous cousin in the Mission: Impossible action star.

M. Caulfield/WireImage
Brandy & Snoop Dogg

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper is first cousins with The Game actress and her brother, Ray J.

Brian To/FilmMagic
Charlie Sheen & Emilio Estevez

The Anger Management star is the youngest brother of The Breakfast Club actor.

Courtesy of Getty Images
Bryce Dallas Howard & Ron Howard

The Twilight actress probably gets great career advice from her pop, who directed Rush and A Beautiful Mind

Al Pereira/WireImage
Lenny Kravitz & Al Roker

The Today show host and the "American Woman" rocker are distant cousins.

photos
View More Photos From These Stars Are Related?!

