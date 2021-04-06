Amber Portwood Vows to "Make Things Right" With Daughter Leah After Teen Mom Drama

Amber Portwood is sending love to her daughter Leah.
The MTV star took to Instagram on Sunday, April 4 to wish her firstborn a happy Easter. "I know you are going through a lot and there are many things I need to do to make things right," Amber wrote alongside a photo of the mother-daughter duo. "However, I will always love you, my beautiful daughter. Love you and Happy Easter."
The post came days after an episode of Teen Mom OG aired in which Leah said she didn't want to invite Amber to her 12th birthday celebration, noting she'd prefer to spend the day with her father, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina Shirley.
"We don't really have, like, a bond like that," Leah shared. "Twelve years and she hasn't really done anything. That's kind of been, like, Kristina's spot."
Kristina then called herself "a bonus mom," and Gary told Leah "it's very important" that she spends time with Amber.
"I don't want you writing your mom off and saying, 'I can't have a relationship with her' and that kind of thing," he continued, "because, you know, at some point, you should have a relationship with her."
Ultimately, Leah agreed to invite her mom. However, Amber ended up declining the invitation and expressed her desire to spend one-on-one time with Leah at a later date. Leah celebrated the day with Gary, Kristina, her half-sister Emilee and Amber's mom Tonya. While opening gifts, Leah received a ring featuring her birth stone from Kristina.
"I did not give you life, but life gave me you," Kristina said. "And ever since I met dad when you was 4 years old, I never knew that I could love somebody else's daughter like I can love you. And just like my two daughters, I love you the same. So, I wanted to get you something special."
After the March 30 episode aired, Amber took to Instagram Live, where she slammed her ex Gary and his wife Kristina and claimed they "spoil" Leah.
"[Leah] respects her because she brings her out to Starbucks, gets her nails done and spends over $1,000-something of clothing on her," Amber said. "Well, hell, I'd respect her, too. See, I wasn't raised that way. I was raised to not spoil my child."
In addition, she said she tries to "invest time with Leah all the time."
"It's all I ever do," Amber continued. "[Kristina] doesn't take care of my daughter. No, she doesn't. No, Gary does not clothe her, feeds her, nothing like that. Gary wouldn't have a job if it wasn't for me in the very beginning."
Amber's journey has been documented ever since her season of 16 and Pregnant was filmed over a decade ago. And as Leah has gotten older, she's started to ask more questions.
"We still talk and Snap and we still say, ‘I love you.' I still see her, but she's just getting older and she wants to know why and what happened back in the day and she wants to know certain things," Amber told E! News in February. "It's hard because it's hurtful to me when she feels possibly like she has more of a connection with somebody else than me because I'm not around as much as other people. That sucks. I'm an hour way. It's hurtful, it really is. But I'm happy to watch my daughter become this strong queen."