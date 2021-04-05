How Kim Kardashian Subtly Supported Kanye West While Celebrating Easter

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Divorce Details

Despite their divorce, Kim Kardashian still has love for Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares four kids with the Grammy winner, proved this when she subtly supported her ex over Easter weekend. Though Kanye didn't appear to be in attendance at the Kardashian-Jenner family celebration in Palm Springs, Calif., fans couldn't help but notice Kim sporting Yeezy sliders in photos posted to social media on April 4.

In the pictures, Kim can be seen striking a pose in workout attire, which she paired with what seem to be unreleased shoes from Kanye's Yeezy line. "Kim still promoting Kanye's Yeezys >>>," one fan tweeted. While another added, "Damn Kim got all them unreleased yeezys."

While the KKW Beauty mogul has yet to publicly address her and Kanye's divorce, she did file documents to end their marriage in February. According to docs obtained by E! News, Kim requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids, and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.