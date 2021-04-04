SAG Awards 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

Watch : "Bridgerton" Earns 2 SAG Award Noms After Globes Shutout

The stars have aligned (safely from home) for the 2021 SAG Awards!

For the first time in its 26-year history, the ceremony is pre-taped and pared-down to just an hour, giving nominees and presenters a short yet sweet opportunity to celebrate the best in film and TV from across the past year.

SAG-AFTRA and show producers nixed the traditional red carpet due to safety concerns caused by coronavirus, but gathering virtually didn't mean Hollywood's A-list also had to sacrifice fashion!

Celeb style mavens including Lily Collins, Bridgerton's Kathryn Drysdale, Helen Mirren and Aldis Hodge pulled out all the stops for the affair, while James Marsden and Minari star Alan Kim opted for a more casual vibe. (Hey, we're still in a pandemic, so wearing cozy 'fits to the SAG Awards is totally acceptable in our book.)

Ahead of showtime, Minari and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom led the pack with three film nominations each, while The Crown earned five nods on the TV side.