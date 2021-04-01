Saweetie Breaks Her Silence on Leaked Elevator Footage Involving Quavo

Watch : Saweetie Confirms Breakup With Quavo

Saweetie is speaking out about an "unfortunate incident" involving her ex, Quavo, last year.

Soon after the "My Type" singer confirmed the pair had split on March 19, TMZ published an old surveillance video of the couple allegedly getting into a fight in an elevator before the breakup.

The outlet reported the altercation occurred at her apartment building in North Hollywood, Calif. However, the clip, which was published on March 30, has not been independently authenticated by E! News.

It appears to show Saweetie, 27, and Quavo, 29, fighting over an orange Call of Duty case, before Quavo seems to push her to the ground, where she stays during their elevator ride. Eventually, Quavo carries the case out and holds the elevator door open as she limps out.

On Thursday, April 1, Saweetie broke her silence on the interaction, saying in a statement obtained by E! News, "This unfortunate incident happened a year ago."