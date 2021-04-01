Morgan Stewart Claps Back at Critic to Defend Her Post-Baby Body

Don't come for this mama.
Morgan Stewart is responding to a critic who called out the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host's post-pregnancy appearance six weeks after giving birth to daughter Row.
On Wednesday, Mar. 31, one Twitter user commented in regards to Morgan's body, "Defending both sides, I think Morgan was feeling good & was proud of herself on the flip side too many celebrity moms portray this unrealistic view of motherhood when the majority of mothers don't have the time, money to hire someone or have tweaks done or energy to do this.'
The E! personality clapped back in her own defense, "To be clear i didn't hire anybody or spend $$ to help get me to where I'm at six weeks later... i just went for a walk every morning and was more mindful of what i consumed.... I'm not going to withhold my successes just because it may not agree with others.."
The user's comment came one day after Morgan showed off her body "six weeks postpartum" while rocking a tiny black bikini on Instagram earlier this week.
Morgan and husband Jordan McGraw welcomed their first child on Feb. 17. "Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party!" Morgan announced on Instagram at the time. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."
This morning, Morgan shared that she's hoping to start working out again soon.
"Today is my six week post op doctors appointment... which basically will just let me know if i can start Pilates again or not," she tweeted on Apr. 1
