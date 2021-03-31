Chet Hanks and Ex-Girlfriend Accuse Each Other of Violence as Graphic Video Surfaces

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet Hanks' ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker obtained a temporary protective order against him earlier this year after accusing him of violence. Meanwhile, in a video obtained by TMZ that shows him bleeding after what he says was a confrontation between the two, he alleges she assaulted him.

Chet's lawyer has denied Kiana's claims and no arrests have been made. They are detailed in her affidavit requesting the protective order, which was granted in January and expired the following month. No new filings have been made.

In the documents, obtained by E! News, she states that Chet acted violent towards her last October, when they stayed in a New Orleans hotel while he filmed the Showtime miniseries Your Honor, and again this past January at his home in Sugar Land, Tex., where they lived together.

On Wednesday, March 31, TMZ posted a video, which appears to be filmed by Chet, of part of the more recent alleged confrontation between the two, which shows Chet with a bloody face.

The news comes days after the 30-year-old actor, once known by the rap name Chet Haze, went viral on social media over a casual video predicting what he called a "White Boy Summer." He later promoted a "Black Queen Summer."