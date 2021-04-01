Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Spend a Night Alone For the First Time in "Years" on KUWTK

Mom and dad time.
In this clip from tonight, April 1's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick spend some unplanned quality time together. At the start of the clip, Kourtney is settled in at the Malibu vacation home in order to get some Poosh work done.
However, after hearing some unexpected noise in the kitchen, Kourtney discovers Scott is staying overnight as well. "Hello? Oh my gosh," the mother of three comments upon finding Scott in the house. "What are you doing?"
"Snacking," an equally startled Scott responds.
After Kourtney reveals she's in Malibu to get work done, Scott notes he wanted to spend some time by the water. As for their kids Mason, Penelope and Reign? Scott explains their boys are "at mom's."
Kourtney adds that Penelope "wanted to sleep at Khloe [Kardashian]'s."
"This is like the world bringing us together," the Flip It Like Disick star comments to his ex. "Do you want to watch a movie?"
Thus, Kourtney and Scott decide to spend some time together. "I can't remember the last time Scott and I spent time alone together without the kids," Kourtney relays in a confessional. "It's been years since we did this, and it's just a little bit weird."
Still, the pair seem to get along great as they settle into the couch for a movie and enjoy sweet treats. "How's that cookie? Looks insanely good," Scott remarks to Kourtney. "Holy, look at the way you're placing that in your mouth. That was exquisite. You're an unbelievable woman."
Kourtney answers, "I know."
As their conversation continues, Kourtney reveals she's working on a celibacy article for Poosh. Lord Disick quips, "Well, we practiced celibacy for a while."
Yet, according to Kourtney, they "still had sex" even if Scott thought they didn't. Scott returns with, "You told Sarah Howard you thought I was a porn star when we first started hooking up."
Although Kourtney confirms this remark, she makes it clear she isn't dwelling about their past. In typical Scott fashion, he jokes, "There's no dwelling, baby. You were with a porn star one time."
To the KUWTK camera, Kourtney shares that she "forgot how nice it is to just have a conversation with Scott without the kids."
After Kourtney clarifies that they're "friends," Scott adds—in a slightly disheartened tone—"purely platonic."
Watch the sweet scene play out in the clip above before tonight's new episode.
Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)