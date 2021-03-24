18 Amazon Items Our Shopping Editors Buy On Repeat

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you can't tell, we love Amazon! What's not to like? Amazon has an endless selection of home goods, apparel, food, beauty products and much more at unbeatable prices. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime, your goods will arrive in a matter of hours. With so many wonderful, life-changing products on Amazon, it can get a bit overwhelming. But, you have to admit there's nothing better than seeing an Amazon package on your doorstep at the end of a long day!
If you're in the mood for some happy mail, we've rounded up 18 products on Amazon that we buy on repeat to give you some inspiration for your next Amazon haul!
See below for our team's Amazon must-haves.
UNEN iPhone Charger- 5 Pack
Chargers...oh so necessary yet easy to lose! This 5-pack features different cord lengths to make life more convenient. Not to mention, you'll never be left with a dead phone. And if you think this $15 pack is too good to be true, just check out one of the 22,082 5-Star reviews!
Beekeeper's Naturals Propolis Throat Spray
Bee propolis, the star ingredient, has natural germ fighting properties, 300+ beneficial compounds and antioxidants. Just a few sprays will help soothe scratchy throats and boost your immune system especially during flu season. No wonder so many celebs are fans!
Eat Me Guilt Free Protein Brownie- Box of 12
We are obsessed with Eat Me Guilt Free brownies! They make the best snack and we don't feel a smidge of guilt when we eat them. With so many delicious flavors and at least 20 grams of protein in every brownie, these brownies will satisfy any sweet tooth!
Paulas Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
We love this magical exfoliant! This cult-favorite exfoliant helps unclog and diminish enlarged pores, exfoliate dead skin cells, smooth wrinkles and brighten skin tone.
Uchida of America Le Pen Set- 4-Piece
Remember those pens you were overly protective of in school? Well, these are those kind of pens. We keep a few Le Pens at our desk and in our purses because they offer a extra fine tip that will make your handwriting look 100x better.
Mighty Patch Original - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Spot Treatment
We have tried so many pimple patches, but there is a reason we keep ordering the Mighty Patch! Thanks to the highest quality hydrocolloid, these patches absorb and draw out pus and other impurities. The patches not only reduce the size of the blemish, the Mighty Patch speeds up the healing process. But as always, don't take our advice and check out the 28,500+ 5-Star reviews on Amazon.
KONA'S CHIPS Up On Chips Round Chicken Jerky for Dogs
Treat your pups to these yummy treats! Made for medium to large dogs, these jerky chips feature simple ingredients like USDA Chicken breast and will provoke lots of excited tail wags.
EO Hand Soap: French Lavender- 3 Count
These hand soaps by EO are a must! Featuring pure essential oils, these certified-organic cleansers are gentle on hands and will make your kitchen and bathroom smell heavenly.
Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers
We are v particular about our snacks and these crackers by Simple Mills are our go-to! They go well with hummus, dips and stressful work days.
Covergirl Lash Exact Waterproof Mascara- Very Black
Give your lashes a boost with Covergirl's Lash Exact Waterproof Mascara! With a no clump brush, a few swipes will give your lashes added definition, length and even separation.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcases
You've probably heard about all the great benefits of satin pillowcases like frizz-free morning hair and softer skin. And if you thought the satin lifestyle required you to spend the big bucks, Amazon is here to prove you wrong. We love these pillowcases because they give an extra luxurious feeling to our bed, they are gentle on skin and a two-pack is only $9!
BANILA CO NEW Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm
We are all about the cleansing balm life! Not only does it last longer than a pack of makeup wipes, this balm will remove makeup, dirt and impurities. Plus, it nourishes skin while providing squeaky clean results.
Optix 55 New Anti Fog Spray for Glasses
Say goodbye to foggy glasses when you are wearing your mask! Just spray this magical solution once on lenses, let it sit for a minute and spread evenly with a soft cloth, rub, rinse and let the surface dry.
SkinnyPop Popped Chips Sea Salt- Pack Of 12
Since this flavor combo is hard to find in stores, we always have these healthy snacks in our Amazon cart! With just 110 calories per serving, SkinnyPop's chips make the best guilt-free snack. They are also nut-free, dairy-free, Kosher, Vegan and made with 100% whole grains.
Beakey 5-Piece Makeup Sponge Set
The only thing we love more than using makeup sponges for applying makeup is the $9 price tag on this 5-Piece set! These sponges offer the same great feel and quality of other makeup sponges and blenders on the market. Nearly every one of our friends and family members got this set in their stocking during the holidays!
Softy Straws
For those of you who want to save the planet but don't like metal straws, try out Softy Straws! With a curved bend and fun colors, it's no wonder these are the #1 rated silicone straws.
AmazonFresh 80 Ct. K-Cups, French Vanilla
Just take a moment to add up how much you spend getting a fresh cup of coffee at the store everyday. These K-Cups paired with a Keurig Coffee Maker will save you loads of money and the french vanilla flavor is delish!
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
With over 35,451 5-Star Amazon reviews, it seems we aren't the only ones who love this facial cleanser. Recommended by dermatologists, this cleanser features powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to help hydrate skin without stripping moisture.
