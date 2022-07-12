Amazon Prime Day 2022: I'm a Shopping Editor, Here's What I'm Buying— Laneige, Mario Badescu, and More

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here. Shoppers have been looking forward to this two-day sale for months, especially me. I'm an E! Shopping Editor and I've been meticulously planning out my purchases for a while. There are some tried and true beauty products that I can't wait to restock at a discounted rate. I want to buy clothes that I already have in additional colors. And, of course, there are some home gadgets that I cannot wait to try.
If you're looking for some shopping recommendations, I have you covered. Here are the items I'm buying on Amazon Prime Day.
Beauty Products to Restock
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
This is a skincare staple, for sure. When a pimple arises, dip a cotton swab into this drying lotion and dab it on top of the blemish. This is my go-to remedy to dry out a pimple. This has a major impact, especially when I use it overnight.
I'm not the only one who relies on Mario Badescu to banish pimples. This product has 21,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
I'm a huge fan of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. I wear it all the time, even when I'm not sleeping. It's so incredibly hydrating, but I lost the applicator and I don't love dipping my hands into the container over and over again. That's why I love this version of the same product in packaging that's a squeezable tube. It's easy to use, it's much more hygenic, and it really keeps my lips nice and soft. I bring this with my everywhere that I go.
This lip balm comes six scents.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
E! shoppers have seen me rave about this miraculous hair product before. It's such a game-changer. It eliminates frizz and gives me a smooth look that lasts for days, even in the summer heat. This is just what you need if you want a hair transformation. I could not be more obsessed. It has 26,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Here's what you need to know to get the most out of this product:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
I fantasize about how amazing I would look with a 30-step beauty routine, but I just don't have the time to do that every single day. That's why I have so much appreciation for a two-in-one product. This product from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty is a lash primer and a mascara in one. Put on the primer, wait about 30 seconds, then go in with your mascara and you'll see major difference in the appearance of your lashes. Mine look longer, voluminous, and separated.
This product has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
AOA Studio Collection Makeup Sponge Set- 6 Sponges
Makeup sponges can get pretty pricey (for just one sponge) and who has the time to clean them every single day? Not me. That's why I'm so happy I found these. These are such a great bargain, plus they are much softer than any other makeup applicator I've ever used and they expand to a much bigger size. I used to buy a certain name brand sponge, but I'm never doing that again. I will never stop being these blending sponges.
They have 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint- 96 Total
No matter how dignified I try to be when I eat, I always manage to get food stuck in my teeth. And as a person who talks a lot, I really don't want everyone I encounter to see food in my teeth. That's why I take this mini travel toothbrushes everywhere I go. They are just what I need to avoid embarrassing moments and there's a little pick on the end of each brush to get those bites that are stuck between your teeth.
These disposable toothbrushes have 18,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
StriVectin Advanced Lightweight Neck Cream PLUS, Anti-Aging Firming & Brightening, Tightening Neck & Décolleté Cream for Firmer Skin
I have been loyally using StriVectin's neck cream because I am always looking down on my phone or computer. I'm trying to fix and prevent a major case of tech neck and this cream is great to improve elasticity, lift the skin, and smooth the appearance of lines and sagging, according to the brand.
I only buy this product when it's on sale and I encourage you to shop this deal.
Fashion Essentials
Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank, Pack of 2
These are the best tank tops, great to wear on their own in the warm months or as a layering piece throughout the year. They're high-quality and a can't-miss price point. I have many of these already, but I would like to get as many colors as possible. I will definitely be stocking up during Amazon Prime Day.
These tanks have 25,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's is one of those iconic brands that never steers your wrong. This 501 cut has a high-rise waist and the fit is straight through the hip and thigh. Amazon has these in 25 colors including some fun options like orange, yellow, and pink. The shorts also come in plus sizes and they have 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Full-Length Leggings
High-quality activewear does not have to be expensive, but it's hard to know when you're getting a good deal or when you're just buying something cheap. I have bought, tested, and returned many leggings before I came to the realization that these are my favorite budget-friendly option.
There are so many colors to choose from, they don't slip down or ride up, they're never see-through, and they're supportive without constricting.
Everyday Essentials
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker and Item Locator for Keys, Bags and More
If you misplace your essentials pretty often, you need to get a bunch of Tiles. I have one on my keys, I slipped one in my wallet, and I have have a stick-on version attached to my TV remote. Tile Trackers are just what you need to locate misplaced belongings. You can find your stuff via a smart home device or the Tile app (which works for Apple and Android devices).
These Tile trackers have 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hyperice Hypervolt GO- Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun
I got one of these massage guns for my dad and he said that it was the best gift I ever gave him, so, of course, I want one for myself. It's a super quiet device that's lightweight, yet powerful to relieve muscle tension and soreness. It has three attachments and it's cordless.
This massage gun has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Products I Want to Try
Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, for Gelato, Mix-ins, Milkshakes, Sorbet, Smoothie Bowls & More
My little brother and I always enjoy cooking and baking together. We always have so much fun making new recipes together and I've had my eye on this ice cream maker for a while. We can use it to transform fruit, chocolates, nuts, and other ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, and milkshakes.
This ice cream maker has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TAN-LUXE The Water - Hydrating Self-Tan Water
I love trying self-tanner products and Tan-Luxe is one of my favorite brands. I saw that Hailey Bieber recommended this tanning water on TikTok and now I feel like I need to try it too. You can even spray it over a finished makeup look for an increased radiance. It comes in two shades.
If you're looking for more Amazon recommendations, check out these picks from Tia Mowry.