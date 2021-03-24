Andy Cohen Gives Surprising Update About The Real Housewives of Orange County

Everyone needs some time off.
Andy Cohen is sharing an interesting update about The Real Housewives of Orange County after he previously teased a possible "reboot" of some of the cast back in January 2021 after season 15 concluded.
"I think that show's really important to a lot of people and it's the mothership of all the Housewives and so we just want to take our sweet time," Cohen told E! News exclusively while promoting Thursday's premiere of his new E! series, For Real: The Story of Reality TV. "You know there used to be times between seasons where we'd say, 'Let's just let the Housewives live their lives and we'll call on them in a bit.' And I think we're in that period in Orange County. I think it will be good for them to live their lives and then we'll pick it back up when we need to. We've got a lot of Housewives shows going in various stages of production so the good news is there's no, we don't have to rush it to air."
On the most recent episode of the Bitch Sesh podcast, Cohen defended controversial RHOC cast member Kelly Dodd following their heated political exchange during the reunion.
"Here's the thing: Kelly Dodd is from Orange County, where a lot of people share her beliefs in masks and other things," he told hosts Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider. "On the one hand, she is a Real Housewife of Orange County and this is what she believes and she's not an elected official. She's not Michelle Obama who we are looking at for this information. That's just an amalgamation of thoughts that lead in no directions."
In addition to RHOC, Cohen also sounded off on several other Bravo shows. In response to news that Peacock is working on a reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami, he shared there's "no update" as of right now, adding, "All I can really say is we're developing the show and we'll see what happens."
Cohen also dished on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid Erika Jayne's divorce.
"I am three episodes into the new season," he told E! News this week. "What's interesting is everything happened while we were shooting, so it's interesting to see the other women trying to figure out what's going on. It's interesting to see Erika trying to figure out what's going on. Yeah, it's a fascinating season."
And as for Vanderpump Rules, which paused filming over a year ago at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, he teased, "I would say that as L.A. opens up more and more that you'll start to see cameras at SUR I would think."
