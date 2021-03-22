Andy Cohen Teases "Fascinating" New RHOBH Season Amid Erika Jayne Divorce

Watch : Erika Jayne & Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Sued for Fraud

Andy Cohen is spilling some Beverly Hills scoop.

The Bravo host promises the upcoming eleventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills won't disappoint fans when it comes to drama. Cohen says Erika Jayne will not shy away when it comes to discussing her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi.

"I am three episodes into the new season," Cohen told E! News exclusively on Monday, Mar. 22 while promoting this week's premiere of his new E! series For Real: The Story of Reality TV. "What's interesting is everything happened while we were shooting, so it's interesting to see the other women trying to figure out what's going on. It's interesting to see Erika trying to figure out what's going on. Yeah, it's a fascinating season."

Cohen just appeared on the latest episode of the Bitch Sesh podcast and teased that Jayne would open up about her marriage ending when season 11 premieres.