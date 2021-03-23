Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Break Up Again Amid Cheating Rumors

TikTok's reigning power couple has called it quits again.
Addison Rae and Bryce Hall are officially over, a source exclusively tells E! News.
The pair have been broken up since Bryce faced cheating allegations during a February trip to Las Vegas, the source explains.
Addison, 20, and Bryce, 21, have both been "very busy concentrating on their careers," according to the insider.
As of Tuesday afternoon, she doesn't follow him on Instagram but he does follow her.
On March 23, Addison spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the process of creating her debut single, "Obsessed," and seemed to confirm the breakup by referring to an "ex-boyfriend."
"So the night recording this... I was driving right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time," she shared. "I dropped him off at his house... He looked at me and was like, 'I'm obsessed with you.' And I was like, 'Me too.'"
She continued, "And I didn't really mean that. It was kind of an accident. I mean, I didn't really mean that, I kind of meant, 'I'm obsessed with you too.' But he was like, 'Oh, are you obsessed with yourself?' And I was like, 'You know what? I should be.' And then I was like, 'But I'm obsessed with you too, whatever.'"
The couple hit a bump in the road on Feb. 27, when Bryce went on a weekend trip to Vegas. On March 1, YouTuber KeemStar claimed to have unverified screenshots of a woman saying she hooked up with Bryce during the getaway, per Vulture. The same day, Bryce denied it, tweeting, "I didn't cheat on addison."
There was more drama between the couple last month during an outing at Saddle Ranch in LA, and Addison alluded to trouble in paradise during a Zoom call with fans, in which she said they got into a "petty fight."
Bryce confirmed he was still with Addison Feb. 28, when he spoke with YouTuber Kevin Wong. "Everything's fine," the influencer said. "I don't know why everybody overreacts, but until we do our own thing or say anything—I don't know, I feel like everyone's overreacting about stupid s--t."
On March 3, Addison broke her silence by writing a mysterious message on her Instagram Story amid the cheating rumors.
"I love yall and am always so grateful for the kind words and support you show me," she wrote. "Sharing my life with y'all makes me happy, but some things I choose to handle offline."
Her post went on, "When and if I want to share, i will make that decision. thank you again for all the love and support. hate is never the answer."
Addison has been working on her She's All That remake, dubbed He's All That, as well as her music career.
The pair finally confirmed they were dating again in November 2020, following their last breakup.