Padma Lakshmi, Mario Lopez & More Stars Want You to Plan Your Vaccine in New COVID-19 PSA

Watch : Selena Gomez Slams Facebook for Coronavirus Misinformation

A star-studded PSA.

Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi, Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez, TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb and more NBCU talent are urging viewers to protect themselves against COVID-19 in a brand new pandemic PSA, which launched Monday, Mar. 22.

"It has been a long year," Guthrie says in the clip before Kotb adds, "Where it's been anything but normal."

"Well, no there's hope: the COVID vaccines," Lopez shares.

Renée Elise Goldsberry, who stars in the upcoming Peacock comedy Girls 5Eva, admits things have been "really confusing."

"So it's more important than ever to make a plan," Amber Ruffin says.

Lakshmi explains you can visit PlanYourVaccine.com to "find out where and when to get your vaccine."

WWE star Drew McIntyre asks, "What are you waiting for?"

This video also features Telemundo's José Díaz-Balart, Married to Medicine's Dr. Jackie Walters, NBC Sports' Mike Tirico and Jurassic World: Dominion's BD Wong.